Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 300.5% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,665,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after buying an additional 1,249,794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

