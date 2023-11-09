Ieq Capital LLC Buys 21,947 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 456.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 438,193 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 54,767 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

