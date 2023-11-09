Ieq Capital LLC Buys 411 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $33.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

