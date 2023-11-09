Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $245.54 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

