Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,179,000 after purchasing an additional 966,094 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

SPG opened at $115.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

