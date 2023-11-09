Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 586,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $295.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.64 and a 200-day moving average of $279.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

