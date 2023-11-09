Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after buying an additional 952,633 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,830,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $184.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

