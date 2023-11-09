Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $182.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.13. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

