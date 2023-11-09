Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

MPC opened at $143.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.15 and a 200 day moving average of $131.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

