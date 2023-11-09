Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 707.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $213.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

