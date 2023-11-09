Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PXD opened at $231.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

