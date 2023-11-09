Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $332.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $330.31 and its 200 day moving average is $325.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

