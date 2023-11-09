Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

