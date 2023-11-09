Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Paychex by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,252,000 after buying an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after purchasing an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Paychex by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after buying an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Paychex Stock Up 1.4 %

PAYX opened at $114.05 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

