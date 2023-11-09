Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after acquiring an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,951 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,055,000 after purchasing an additional 350,916 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

