Ieq Capital LLC Sells 423 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.8 %

PWR stock opened at $169.76 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.70.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.