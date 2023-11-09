Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $110.70 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.24.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

