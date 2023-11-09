Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

