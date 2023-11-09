Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.10% of EPR Properties worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,287.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $223,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,873.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.8 %

EPR stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.