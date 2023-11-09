Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,254 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.73% of Immunocore worth $20,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

