ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP Renee Lentini Sells 219,545 Shares

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2023

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Free Report) VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $164,398,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth $12,216,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $55,874,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMGN

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.