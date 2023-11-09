ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) VP Renee Lentini Sells 219,545 Shares

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $164,398,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth $12,216,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth about $55,874,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

