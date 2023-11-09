ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMGN

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,535. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after purchasing an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ImmunoGen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,864,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after acquiring an additional 638,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,398,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.