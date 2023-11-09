Imperial Oil (IMO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO):

11/8/2023 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/7/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $95.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – Imperial Oil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Imperial Oil Limited alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.