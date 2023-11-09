Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Buys 54,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director Donald B. Milder purchased 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at $161,902,572.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $83.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

