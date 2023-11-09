Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.00. Indivior shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 9,722 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Indivior
Indivior Stock Down 11.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,182,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,901,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,842,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $10,632,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Indivior
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Wall Street sees these 2023 losers as 2024 opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.