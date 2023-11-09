Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $19.30

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $18.00. Indivior shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 9,722 shares changing hands.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,960,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,182,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,901,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,842,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $10,632,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

