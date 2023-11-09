Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.03-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of 378-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $376.52 million. Infinera also updated its Q4 guidance to 0.05-0.13 EPS.

Infinera Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of INFN stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Infinera

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinera

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,435,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 578,424 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 595.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,287,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,998,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 229,565 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.