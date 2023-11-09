Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up to $3.29

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.65. Infinera shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1,309,207 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFN. StockNews.com upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.
Infinera Trading Up 23.1 %
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
