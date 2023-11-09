Information Services Co. (ISV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on January 15th

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Information Services Stock Down 2.8 %

ISV stock traded down C$0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

