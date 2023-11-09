InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195,727 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.30% of InfuSystem worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at InfuSystem

In other InfuSystem news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 82,356 shares of company stock valued at $864,215 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of INFU stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.75 and a beta of 1.26.

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.