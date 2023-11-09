Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Ingredion worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Insider Activity

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

