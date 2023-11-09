Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Trading Up 7.1% on Earnings Beat

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $102.99 and last traded at $102.39. Approximately 48,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 352,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.62.

The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.