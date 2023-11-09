Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Innospec has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Innospec has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.48. Innospec has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

