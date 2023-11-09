InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.53. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 941 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

InnovAge Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.03 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

