Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 192.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 14.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BATS BUFF opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

