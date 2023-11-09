Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KJUL stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 18,201 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

