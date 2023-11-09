Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Position Boosted by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 6.48% of Inotiv worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inotiv by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 108,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 154,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Stock Up 4.0 %

NOTV opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The company had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment, Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

