Insider Buying: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 11,821 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,821 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $124,829.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,799,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,685,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,563 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $306,272.68.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $936,941.64.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BFZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 109,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,584. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

