Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,404.45 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $28,404.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,194.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $14,880.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $8,550.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,005 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $5,874.65.

On Thursday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $7,450.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $15,650.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,764 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $9,038.28.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,346 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $32,150.24.

On Monday, September 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,675 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $9,870.75.

On Friday, September 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,425 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $5,258.25.

Brightcove Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BCOV opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brightcove by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCOV

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.