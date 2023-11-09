Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,404.45 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $28,404.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,127,194.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $14,880.00.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $8,550.00.
- On Friday, October 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,005 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $5,874.65.
- On Thursday, October 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00.
- On Thursday, October 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $7,450.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $15,650.00.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,764 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $9,038.28.
- On Wednesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,346 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $32,150.24.
- On Monday, September 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,675 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $9,870.75.
- On Friday, September 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,425 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $5,258.25.
Brightcove Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of BCOV opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
