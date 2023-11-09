Insider Buying: CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) CEO Buys $14,250.00 in Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) CEO A. Rachel Leheny bought 5,000 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A. Rachel Leheny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, A. Rachel Leheny bought 2,440 shares of CalciMedica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $7,612.80.

CalciMedica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALC opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CalciMedica ( NASDAQ:CALC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. CalciMedica makes up approximately 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of CalciMedica at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

