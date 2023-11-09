Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,993 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $314,979.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,844,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,661,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $261,260.25.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,434.67.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $711,063.08.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $83,517.92.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $1,091,031.25.
- On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $66,491.32.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,020.42.
- On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $387,079.24.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $453,393.70.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 17,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,434. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
