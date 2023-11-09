Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,993 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $314,979.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,844,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,661,728.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $261,260.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,434.67.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $711,063.08.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.54 per share, for a total transaction of $83,517.92.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $1,091,031.25.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $66,491.32.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,020.42.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $387,079.24.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,985 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.42 per share, with a total value of $453,393.70.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.57. 17,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,434. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

