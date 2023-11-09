Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,866,010.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,161. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $825.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.64.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 235,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

