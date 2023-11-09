Insider Buying: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,866,010.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,161. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $825.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.64.
German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.11%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
