Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adrian David Thomas acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,500.00.

Adrian David Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 2nd, Adrian David Thomas purchased 500 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

HPS.A stock traded up C$3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$68.95. The stock had a trading volume of 24,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The company has a market cap of C$629.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.67. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$75.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.