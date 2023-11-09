Insider Buying: Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Purchases $100,431.72 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,328.22 on Thursday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,470.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,418.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Markel Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Markel Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,066,931,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,531.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.