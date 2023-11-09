Insider Buying: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Acquires $116,440.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTCH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 113.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.