Insider Buying: Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Acquires $116,440.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after buying an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 113.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $120,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
