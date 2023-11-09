Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Purchases $50,626.70 in Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,510 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $50,626.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,369.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MPB opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $337.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

