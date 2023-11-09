Insider Buying: Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Buys 105,263 Shares of Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Searle purchased 105,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,263.15 ($6,496.91).

Norman Broadbent Stock Performance

Shares of LON NBB traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.55 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 105,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. Norman Broadbent plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.93 ($0.09).

About Norman Broadbent

Featured Stories

Norman Broadbent plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a portfolio of services, including board, interim management and consulting, leadership development, executive search, and research and insight services. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

