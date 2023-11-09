Insider Buying: Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB) Insider Buys 105,263 Shares of Stock

Norman Broadbent plc (LON:NBB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Searle purchased 105,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,263.15 ($6,496.91).
Norman Broadbent Stock Performance
Shares of LON NBB traded down GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.55 ($0.07). The company had a trading volume of 105,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of -0.10. Norman Broadbent plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.93 ($0.09).
About Norman Broadbent
