Insider Buying: Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) Director Antonio Grassotti purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,130 shares in the company, valued at $301,198.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ranpak Price Performance

PACK stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PACK shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranpak

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

