Insider Buying: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Insider Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,101,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VLE traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,244. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$391.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 134.35% and a net margin of 120.78%. The business had revenue of C$205.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6224 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

