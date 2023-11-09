Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells 3,978 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

