Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.93. 372,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,308. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

